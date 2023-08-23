BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Poland’s ambassador to the United Nations will be coming to Erie County next week to speak at the Central Library Auditorium.

Krzysztof Szczerski, who’s held a number of prestigious titles in Poland’s government prior to representing the country in the U.N., will talk about the role of Poland and central Europe in a discussion called “The Barometer of Freedom.”

“I welcome Ambassador Szczerski to Erie County and look forward to hearing his discussion, which is timely given the situation in Ukraine right now. His insights and perspective come from years of high-level governmental service paired with a deep educational background, so his presentation is sure to be engaging and thought-provoking,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “The Ambassador’s visit is a testament to the vigor of the Polish American community here in Erie County and I encourage everyone to get their seat for this presentation as soon as possible.”

Szczerski has held a number of prestigious titles within Poland’s government, including the following:

Secretary of State at the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland

Chief of the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Poland

Head of the International Policy Bureau in the Chancellery

Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Szczerski is scheduled to speak Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m. The event is free but guests must RSVP here.