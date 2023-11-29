BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City Pop-Up Downtown Dollars Giveaway has returned for the holiday season.

Brandye Merriweather, president of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, along with Lisa Roosevelt and Destiny Adams from the Rose Bar and Grill, joined News 4 to discuss the program.

In partnership with Mayor Bryon Brown, The Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, Buffalo Place Inc., and Buy Back Buffalo, the program aims to support small local businesses in Buffalo during the holiday season.

As part of the program, $50 in Downtown Dollars gift certificates will be awarded to 100 winners who participate with social media posts made by Queen City Pop-Up and at in-person events. The gift certificates can be used at this year’s participating businesses until Jan. 5, 2024.

The program runs until Dec. 21, find a full list of participating businesses here.