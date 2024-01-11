BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen of Heaven Carnival has announced its dates for the summer of 2024.

The popular festival in West Seneca will run from July 12-14, with “Super Cruz Night” on July 11.

Plans have begun for the carnival to include rides, games, food, drink, live music and other entertainment. “Super Cruz Night” will also include a car show.

For more information on the carnival, click here.