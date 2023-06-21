WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual Queen of Heaven Carnival is coming back to West Seneca next month.

Festivities kick off the night of July 6 with a “Classic Cruz Night,” then the carnival will follow from July 7-9. Pre-registration for the car event, which goes from 5-10 p.m., can be found here.

Admission and parking are free, with a shuttle bus running from West Seneca West Senior High School to the carnival grounds at 4256 Seneca Street.

Shuttle Bus Times:

July 7: 4-9:30 p.m.

July 8: Noon to 9:30 p.m.

July 9: Noon to 8:30 p.m.

The fun to be had includes a large midway, cash giveaways, live music and a beer tent. More on this year’s carnival can be found here.