WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual Queen of Heaven Carnival is coming back to West Seneca next month.
Festivities kick off the night of July 6 with a “Classic Cruz Night,” then the carnival will follow from July 7-9. Pre-registration for the car event, which goes from 5-10 p.m., can be found here.
Admission and parking are free, with a shuttle bus running from West Seneca West Senior High School to the carnival grounds at 4256 Seneca Street.
Shuttle Bus Times:
- July 7: 4-9:30 p.m.
- July 8: Noon to 9:30 p.m.
- July 9: Noon to 8:30 p.m.
The fun to be had includes a large midway, cash giveaways, live music and a beer tent. More on this year’s carnival can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.