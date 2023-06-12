BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Popular rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will be bringing his latest tour to Buffalo in August.

The show, which is part of the Me vs. Myself Tour, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 4 at the Outer Harbor.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, whose real name is Artist Dubose, first burst onto the rap scene with his debut album “Artist”, which features hits like “Jungle” and “My Sh*t”. Other popular songs from the multi-platinum rapper, who hails from the Bronx, include “Swervin”, “Drowning” and “Look Back at It.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and the general sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday. More information on tickets can be found here.