BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Soon, Canalside will be opening up to roller skaters.

Starting Aug. 11 and lasting through Oct. 29, roller skating will return to Canalside for a third season. Kicking off this year of skating, there will be a DJ and games on opening day, with themed skate nights every Friday.

“As the official health plan of Canalside, we’re proud it has become a year-round destination for

healthy activities that include free fitness classes in the summer, ice skating in the winter, and

roller skating in the fall,” Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Vice President of Community Affairs Michael Ball said. “Roller skating at Canalside grows each year as the largest

outdoor roller rink in New York State, right here on Buffalo’s waterfront.”

Those looking to learn how to skate can improve with the help of instructors on Saturdays from Noon to 2 p.m.

A full schedule of open days and special events can be found here. Admission for adults is $6, while it’s $2 for kids 13 and younger. To rent skates, it’s $4 per pair.

In addition to skating, visitors can also partake in pop-up games and other activities.