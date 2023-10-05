BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Savannah Bananas and their “Banana Ball” brand will stop in Buffalo in 2024.

The Bananas announced that they will play three exhibition games at Sahlen Field from July 5-7, 2024 as part of their 2024 world tour. They played a game in Syracuse this past September to a sellout crowd.

“Banana Ball” includes a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, no stepping out of the batter’s box between pitches and a unique scoring system. Perhaps the most popular rule is that if a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out.

It also features hijinks such as dancing umpires and hitters using flaming bats.

You can enter the lottery for tickets by clicking here.