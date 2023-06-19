BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo summer staple is set to return beginning on Thursday.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park will open for its 48th season with “Measure for Measure.” It will premiere on Thursday, with performances running each night except Mondays from June 22 to July 16 at 7:15 p.m.

The second play, “Romeo and Juliet,” will begin on July 27 and run through August 20.

On nights where there is not a play on the main stage, you can see “When There’s A Will There’s A Play.” For dates and locations for that show, click here.

The main stage is on Shakespeare Hill on the Saul Elkin Stage, next to Hoyt Lake and behind the Rose Garden off Lincoln Parkway near the AKG.

All shows are free and non-ticketed, while donations are accepted.