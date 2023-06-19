BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo summer staple is set to return beginning on Thursday.
Shakespeare in Delaware Park will open for its 48th season with “Measure for Measure.” It will premiere on Thursday, with performances running each night except Mondays from June 22 to July 16 at 7:15 p.m.
The second play, “Romeo and Juliet,” will begin on July 27 and run through August 20.
On nights where there is not a play on the main stage, you can see “When There’s A Will There’s A Play.” For dates and locations for that show, click here.
The main stage is on Shakespeare Hill on the Saul Elkin Stage, next to Hoyt Lake and behind the Rose Garden off Lincoln Parkway near the AKG.
All shows are free and non-ticketed, while donations are accepted.
More Things To Do in WNY
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park set to begin Thursday, three plays planned
- North Tonawanda announces Thursdays On The Water schedule
- Festivals and more fun happening this spring and summer
- From stage to screen and back again: Billy Bob Thornton talks bringing band to Buffalo
- Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to perform at Outer Harbor this summer
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.