DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — In less than two weeks, the gates of Six Flags Darien Lake will swing back open as another sign that summer is getting closer.
The popular Genesee County theme park will reopen for visitors on May 20, operating on weekends and select days through June 23. Then, it’ll be open every day through Labor Day, other than Tuesdays.
New this year, the theme park will feature “Laser Light Summerfest,” “Oktoberfest” and “Viva La Fiesta” events. Attractions like the July 4 fireworks celebration are expected to return, as well.
The company, which is hiring, says it offers flexible schedules and competitive wages. Most positions have a minimum age requirement of 16, but some are available for individuals as young as 14.
Employees get free park admission, as well as discounts on food, beverages and retail items.
Season passes for Six Flags are now on sale.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.