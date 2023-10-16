BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two legends of comedy, whether it be stage or screen, are coming back to Buffalo next year.

Steve Martin and Martin Short first met on the set of Three Amigos, and have been on-and-off partners in making people laugh since then. The two are bringing their show “The Dukes of Funnytown!” to Shea’s Performing Arts Center on May 4 for a single Saturday night performance.

“Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades,” Shea’s wrote on their website.

Short and Martin previously came to Shea’s in 2018 for “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest of Your Life.”

The pre-sale for tickets to their 2024 show begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., with the general sale starting October 20. Once they’re available, tickets can be purchased here.