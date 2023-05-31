BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo will be returning for its 40th annual celebration on July 8 and 9 this year. The event will take place on Delaware Avenue downtown.

Over 40 vendors will be participating, including 10 first-time participants, which are marked with an asterisk below.

The following restaurants, food trucks, and wineries will be participating in this year’s Taste of Buffalo:

A Gust of Sun Winery

A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen*

Anchi A La Carte*

Avenue29 Foods*

Babcias Pierogi

Bavarian Nut Company

Brodies of WNY

BW’s Barbecue

Caribbean Flava

The Cheesy Chick (food truck)

Chrusciki Bakery

Days Park Tavern*

Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles (food truck)

Fat Lady’s Cakes and Pies (food truck)

Genevieve’s Cheesecakes*

Golden Hour Treats*

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

India Gate

Just Pizza (food truck)

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro*

KT Caribbean Cuisine (food truck)

La Casa de Sabores*

Lloyd Taco Trucks

Milk and Tea*

Mister Pizza Elmwood

Merritt Estate Winery

Mother Cluckers (food truck)

New Jewel of India*

Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream

Osteria 166

Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way” (food truck)

Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill

Restaurante Mi Isla

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

Stack Burger

Steaksters

Sweet Melody’s

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

Tops Friendly Markets

Venus (food truck)

Victorianbourg Wine Estate

Water Lily Cafe

“The Taste prides itself on being the premiere food event that showcases every corner of Buffalo’s incredible and diverse food scene,” said 2023 Taste of Buffalo Chair Elizabeth Mamot in a release. “This year’s lineup showcases that diversity, and we look forward to attendees getting the opportunity to enjoy their usual staples while finding their new favorite restaurants.”

The Taste of Buffalo was recognized this year by USA Today as the number one “Best City Food Festival” in the country. It is also the nation’s largest two-day food festival. Click here for more information on this year’s Taste.