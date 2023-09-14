LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you suffered through a cruel summer from not being able to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the Transit Drive-In will be offering a way to shake it off.

Swifties may wish to leave a blank space in their calendar as the tour’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, will begin playing at the drive-in Oct. 13 on all five of its screens.

The showings will take place rain or shine, meaning those attending might need to wear more than a cardigan, and the drive-in is encouraging moviegoers to pack into their getaway cars and arrive early. Saving parking spaces for friends will not be permitted, and purchasing pre-sale tickets does not guarantee a gorgeous view.

Each showing begins at 7:30 p.m. after the daylight fades, and gates open at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are an appropriate $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors, numbers Swift’s fans should know all too well. If you’re enchanted with the idea of purchasing pre-sale tickets so you won’t be in exile, you can do so here.