BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/WGHP) – Taylor Swift’s additional dates for The Eras Tour announced on Thursday still don’t include Buffalo, but a six-show run in Toronto gives many Western New Yorkers their closest tour stop to date.

Many Buffalonians flocked to Pittsburgh for Swift’s shows in June, but the Toronto dates in November 2024 bring Swift an hour closer to the Queen City.

Swift will play at Rogers Centre – the home of MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays that seats approximately 50,000 – on consecutive weekends. Shows are scheduled for Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23, 2024. Tickets are not yet on sale, but you can preregister on her website.

Per setlist.fm, Swift has performed in Buffalo just three times, and not since 2011.

The new dates added Thursday span October and November 2024 and are Swift’s first Eras dates in Canada. Other locations added were Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted at Swift in July to encourage her to play in his country.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you,” Trudeau posted. “So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

Gracie Abrams, a singer-songwriter who released her debut album, “Good Riddance,” earlier this year, will join Swift for her Toronto shows. Abrams is currently opening for Taylor Swift at her Los Angeles shows, alongside HAIM with whom Swift previously collaborated with on the song “no body, no crime” off of her 2020 album, “Evermore.”

The new tour stops include:

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida; Oct. 18-20, 2024

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, Lousiana; Oct. 25-27, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana; Nov. 1-3, 2024

Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario; Nov. 14-23, 2024

For more information, visit the Tour page of Taylor Swift’s website.

Fans have long been speculating that the pop star would add a second U.S. leg to her tour. She is set to begin international dates at the end of August, starting in Mexico City and traveling to South America, Asia, and Australia, before rounding it out in Europe next August.

Swift has spent nearly all of 2023 on tour, and recently had the year’s largest album release to date with the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” If the extended tour isn’t enough for Swifties, fans have also questioned whether Swift will release two more “Taylor’s Version” albums in “Reputation” and “1989.”

Those looking to attend Swift’s newest U.S. dates can register for presale with Ticketmaster through the singer’s website. Previous presales for U.S. dates caused Ticketmaster to crash, creating widespread backlash as millions of fans rushed to purchase the exclusive tickets.