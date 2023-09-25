CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the leaves begin to change, and the weather becomes a little more brisk, it’s officially the sunrise of a new season here in Western New York — and a fall favorite of many Western New Yorkers — The Great Pumpkin Farm, is ready to welcome in the crowds.

“Here in Western New York, I think one of the big reasons why this is so popular is that everybody knows that winter’s coming,” said co-owner Benjamin Schultz. “They want to come out here, enjoy something outside while the weather is still good because they know what’s coming here in Buffalo, New York.”

The farm gained its roots 28 years ago, when Ben’s father came up with an idea that grew.

“My father started this farm back in 1996, had an idea just to sell a few pumpkins. We had a small hayride, nothing crazy going on here,” said Schultz. “This is what it evolved into today.”

It’s grown to hold what they say, “zillions” of pumpkins (but really thousands) and into a fall favorite for thousands of families to enjoy every year.

“People come from miles and miles away just to come here to buy pumpkins and see and enjoy all of the attractions that we have here,” said Schultz.

The farm welcomes between 35,000 and 40,000 visitors every fall, and other than plenty of pumpkins big and small — there’s also a plethora of a playground. From a hayride, to a corn maze, to their Witches’ Brew Bar, to seeing something spooky or eating something sweet — like a donut with pumpkin or apple spice — the farm has something for all ages to enjoy.

“We take great pride in doing this and it certainly makes us feel good to see a lot of the same people, and even new people come out every year, year after year, and enjoy it with their families, as much as we enjoy it,” said Schultz.

They continue to grow this year, with the addition of a new ‘Pumpkin Hill Slide’, the ‘Big Oak Express Train Ride’, and a new big pumpkin photo prop.

“We’re open every single day but the weekend is really the time to come, that’s when the festival is going on. That’s when all the activities are going on,” said Schultz.

To see a full list of their activities, visit their website here. They are open every day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.