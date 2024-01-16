BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Todd Rundgren, known for his hits “I Saw the Light” and “Bang the Drum All Day” will perform at Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda in April.

The April 30 show is part of his Me/We Tour. Rundgren has released over 20 albums in his five-decade career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tickets for the sale go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased by clicking here.