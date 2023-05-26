BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Totally Buffalo Festival will give Western New Yorkers the chance to check out what over 100 local artisans have to offer this weekend.
The three-day festival at Riverworks started Friday and will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the event is free.
From decorations to games to candles, there are plenty of unique, Buffalo-inspired products to see.
For more information on the Totally Buffalo Festival, click here. You can also find out more about some vendors below.
Creators of “First-N-Ten” yard game
The Happy Craft Company
Marcie’s Scents
- Fans go all out to make Speedway campgrounds feel like home or the race track
- How SCOTUS decision that dealt setback to Clean Water Act could impact WNY, Great Lakes
- Indy 500: A family tradition
- Totally Buffalo Festival to showcase local artisans
- Subway owner who allegedly paid workers $265K in bounced checks hit with federal injunction
Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.