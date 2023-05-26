BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Totally Buffalo Festival will give Western New Yorkers the chance to check out what over 100 local artisans have to offer this weekend.

The three-day festival at Riverworks started Friday and will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the event is free.

From decorations to games to candles, there are plenty of unique, Buffalo-inspired products to see.

For more information on the Totally Buffalo Festival, click here. You can also find out more about some vendors below.

Creators of “First-N-Ten” yard game

The Happy Craft Company

Marcie’s Scents