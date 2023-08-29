BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a Christmas tradition — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Buffalo for a couple of shows at the KeyBank Center.
This year, the rock-classical crossover will be at the Buffalo arena on December 3, for shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A fan club pre-sale will begin September 8 at 10 a.m., with a public on-sale date to be announced.
Like last year’s Buffalo shows, which took place days before Christmas, this tour is once again called The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More.
More information on tickets can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.