BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you looking for something to do as the holiday season rolls around? Here’s a list of events you can enjoy in the coming months, from tree lighting ceremonies to winter festivities, across Western New York.

🎄 Tree lighting ceremonies

Buffalo Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Rotary Rink. Festivities kick off with free ice skating at 5 p.m. and conclude with a fireworks display over Fountain Plaza.

Niagara Falls Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Claus Parade Saturday, Nov. 18. Santa Claus Parade begins at 3:30 p.m., with a tree lighting to follow at 5:15 p.m. in Centennial Square at City Hall. A meet-and-greet with Santa Claus himself will take place immediately after the tree lighting.

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Tree Lighting 6:15 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24 at the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Learn more about the event as a whole below.



🎊 Other festivities and events

Ice at Canalside Opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 24 and will feature music, giveaways, fireworks, a visit from Santa Claus himself, and more.

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Gates open 5-9 p.m. Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-23. Features a variety of holiday-themed entertainment, including a drive-thru lights display and visits with Santa Claus himself. Find out more about the event and all its festivities here.

Christmas in Ellicottville Festivities begin on Nov. 24 and last through Nov. 26. Festivities include a special lighting of the village’s lights and Ski Tree, free activities for kids, reindeer and a visit from Santa Claus himself. Find more info here.

Dunkirk Holiday Parade 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 starting on Central Avenue. Pre-parade entertainment will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m.



To add tree lighting ceremonies or holiday events, email us at newsroom@wivb.com