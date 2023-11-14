BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you looking for something to do as the holiday season rolls around? Here’s a list of events you can enjoy in the coming months, from tree lighting ceremonies to winter festivities, across Western New York.
🎄 Tree lighting ceremonies
- Buffalo Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
- 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Rotary Rink. Festivities kick off with free ice skating at 5 p.m. and conclude with a fireworks display over Fountain Plaza.
- Niagara Falls Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Claus Parade
- Saturday, Nov. 18. Santa Claus Parade begins at 3:30 p.m., with a tree lighting to follow at 5:15 p.m. in Centennial Square at City Hall. A meet-and-greet with Santa Claus himself will take place immediately after the tree lighting.
- Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Tree Lighting
- 6:15 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24 at the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Learn more about the event as a whole below.
🎊 Other festivities and events
- Ice at Canalside
- Opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 24 and will feature music, giveaways, fireworks, a visit from Santa Claus himself, and more.
- Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
- Gates open 5-9 p.m. Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-23. Features a variety of holiday-themed entertainment, including a drive-thru lights display and visits with Santa Claus himself. Find out more about the event and all its festivities here.
- Christmas in Ellicottville
- Festivities begin on Nov. 24 and last through Nov. 26. Festivities include a special lighting of the village’s lights and Ski Tree, free activities for kids, reindeer and a visit from Santa Claus himself. Find more info here.
- Dunkirk Holiday Parade
- 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 starting on Central Avenue. Pre-parade entertainment will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
To add tree lighting ceremonies or holiday events, email us at newsroom@wivb.com
