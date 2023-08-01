BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Registration for the YMCA Turkey Trot, touted as “the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world,” opens in exactly one week.

Starting August 8 at 11 a.m., runners can register for the 128th annual race at this site.

According to YMCA Buffalo Niagara, the 8K (4.97 miles) event attracts roughly 14,000 runners and walkers every year. Funds raised from it benefit YMCA programs and services. For anyone who can’t attend in person, a virtual option for people to run during Thanksgiving weekend is also available.

Once registration is open, the entry fee is $37 per person, with the price increasing to $42 on October 14. Registration will remain open until the race reaches capacity.