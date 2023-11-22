BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The YMCA Turkey Trot will go on as scheduled Thursday morning, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara said Wednesday, following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge is not believed to be an act of terrorism.

“The YMCA would like to extend its gratitude to the Buffalo Police Department for their continued collaboration ahead of the YMCA Turkey Trot,” a YMCA spokesperson said in a statement. “The Buffalo Police Department will be on hand to ensure that the trot is a fun and safe experience for all.”

Retired Buffalo Police Captain and security consultant Jeff Rinaldo, whose company Vista Security Group is in charge of security for the Turkey Trot, called the security apparatus for the event “massive.” It includes cooperation with local, county and state law enforcement agencies.

“It’s a very well planned out and thought out event, and we do, working with the law enforcement, talk about contingencies and what ifs, and things of that nature,” Rinaldo said. “So I think people should enjoy the Turkey Trot. I think they should feel safe attending it.”

More than 14,000 people are expected to participate in the Turkey Trot on Thursday. Rinaldo said that organizers held a meeting Wednesday afternoon following the incident at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, which left two people dead and a border patrol officer dead, and that law enforcement will have a sizeable presence at the Turkey Trot, “like they always do.”

“Ultimately, it doesn’t take an event like [the vehicle explosion] for the organizers to take security and safety seriously,” Rinaldo said. “The very first thing that’s talked about every year is the safety and security of the event and its attendees.”

Rinaldo said that the events at the Rainbow Bridge have not changed the Turkey Trot security team’s plans.

“We will be happy of the fact that this was not a terrorist event, but in terms of our planning, our strategy and our deployments, that pretty much stays consistent,” Rinaldo said.

Rinaldo said while people should stay vigilant for their own personal safety, the immediate response by law enforcement agencies to the Rainbow Bridge incident and heightened patrol not just at the border crossings but across Western New York, should make them feel secure.

“I think people should feel comfortable knowing that our first responders, our law enforcement agencies have plans in place, they train and then they execute it,” Rinaldo said.

The YMCA Turkey Trot is set to begin at 9 a.m. in front of the YMCA chapter located at 2564 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.