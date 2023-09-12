BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Autumn is nearly upon us, and The Great Pumpkin Farm is getting ready to welcome visitors to celebrate the changing of the seasons as it opens up for another year with its 28th annual Fall Festival.

The Clarence pumpkin patch and entertainment destination will be open on Sept. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The opening weekend also features a celebration of armed forces and first responders, with the farm teaming up with Clarence Citizens for Veterans to waive admission fees for active duty and retired military, veterans, police or fire department personnel who present proper identification to WNY Heroes representatives at the gate.

The Great Pumpkin Farm says all attractions will be up and running including rides, hayrides, a corn maze, the pumpkin and mum patch and more. Homemade donuts, pies, cookies and pastries are for sale.

The festival will also be running during special events like the World Pumpkin Weigh Off, Pumpkin Olympics and Pumpkin Drop, among others.

The Fall Festival will be open every weekend through Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will also be open for the same hours on the Oct. 9 holiday Monday. Admission to the festival is $15 per person or $12 for those over age 65. Children two and under get in free.

Aside from the weekend festival, certain attractions and shopping options will be available on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 18 through Halloween.

More information can be found on the farm’s website here.