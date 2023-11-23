HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will flip the switch to the holiday season Friday evening at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. You can watch this year’s tree lighting live on WIVB.com at 6:15 p.m.

News 4’s Jordan Norkus will be live on scene for the event, which will be shown in the video player on this page.

New attractions at the Fairgrounds this year include more live acts, “Santa’s Barnyard,” cookie decorating, drinks for adults, and more. Other favorites, such as rides, illuminated shows, food and drink and visits with Santa Claus himself will also be available.

The full festival will be available on 18 nights for $30 per carload:

Nov. 24-26

Dec. 1-3

Dec. 8-10

Dec. 15-23

On an eight additional nights, you can purchase a drive-thru-only ticket for $20. Those days are Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 26-30.

Gates will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and buildings close at 10 p.m. The entrance is located off of McKinley Parkway.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.