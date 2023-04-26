ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — For some time now, if you’ve driven down N. Buffalo Street, the main artery through Orchard Park, you’ve noticed work being done on the former American Legion Post 567.

The house that sat at the corner of N. Buffalo Street and Webster Road was transformed into a massive brewery, restaurant and event space, named Wayland Brewing, which is set to open this weekend.

A photo of the former American Legion Post 567, which was transformed into a brewery, restaurant and event space. Credit: Wayland Brewing

According to a social media post from the brewery, the grand opening will happen this Sunday, April 30, at 5 p.m. They’ll be open Sunday and Monday at 5 p.m. and then close on Tuesday, April 2. After that, their hours are as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the brewery’s website, the space was created as a place for people to gather and relax.

‘Every element of our operation, from the greenhouse-inspired taproom to the refined event space to the curated lawn games, has been designed to evoke the serenity of days gone by. You’ll find that our expertly crafted menu and traditionally brewed beers are perfect for any occasion.’ Wayland Brewing Company website

The event space will host weddings and other small or large gatherings. Up to 220 guests can enjoy a sit-down meal there.

Also included in the space is a beer garden, bocce court and beer shop.

The new brewery is the sister restaurant to the uber-popular Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg, which opened in 2016. Three years later, West Rose in Ellicottville opened under the same ownership. The Grange Outpost then opened in the former Kaylena Marie’s Bakery storefront, in the Village of Orchard Park, at the start of 2022.