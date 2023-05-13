A shot of Cazenovia Park Golf Course, one of many courses in the Buffalo area. (News 4 file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With spring having begun in Buffalo and the weather getting warmer, golf season has begun for players to get out on the course.

For newer players, you might want to go play on some of the easier courses. For more seasoned players, you might want a challenge or a new course to try out. But, how do you know which courses are easier and harder without playing them?

Thankfully, there is a way to know. Courses are ranked by two different numbers, Course Rating and Course Slope.

Here is what those two teams mean.

Course Slope

The course slope will predict the difficulty of the course for a bogey golfer, which is someone who would shoot around 18 over the par of the course. The slope can be anywhere from 55 to 155, with 113 being the average. Again, the higher the number, the more difficult the course. A number below 113 would be an easier-than-average course. As with course rating, there is a slope for each set of tees.

Course Rating

This rating indicates the difficulty of the course for a “par” or scratch golfer. For example, if a course has a par of 72, the course rating might be a 71.7. That number would be what a scratch golfer is expected to shoot for the course. That number goes up with the difficulty of the course. A rating is given for every set of tees on the course.

News 4 used data from dozens of golf courses in and around Buffalo to find the easiest and hardest courses in the area, both by slope and course rating, according to BlueGolf.

Easiest courses by slope

Delaware Park Golf Course (Buffalo): 101 Grover Cleveland Golf Course (Buffalo): 107 Cazenovia Park (Buffalo): 108 Greenwood Golf Course (Clarence): 110 Gothic Hill Golf Course (Lockport): 110 Bob-O-Link Golf Club (Orchard Park): 110 Niagara County Golf Course (Lockport): 111 18 Mile Creek Golf Course (Hamburg): 112 Aubudon Golf Course (Buffalo): 113 Elma Meadows Golf Course (Elma): 117

Hardest courses by slope

Crag Burn Golf Club (East Aurora): 145 Glen Oak Golf Club (Amherst): 136 Brookfield Country Club (Clarence): 132 Cloverbank Country Club (Hamburg): 132 Park Country Club (Williamsville): 131 Diamond Hawk Golf Course (Cheektowaga): 131 Country Club of Buffalo (Buffalo): 131 The Fox Valley Club (Lancaster): 131 Lancaster Country Club (Lancaster): 131 East Aurora Country Club (East Aurora): 131

Easiest courses by rating

Grover Cleveland Golf Course: 66.5 Delaware Park Golf Course: 67.0 18 Mile Creek Golf Course: 67.8 Cazenovia Park Golf Course: 68.0 Niagara County Golf Course: 68.9 Hyde Park Golf Course (Niagara Falls): 69.9 Greenwood Golf Course: 70.0 Gothic Hill Golf Course: 70.0 Bob-O-Link Golf Club: 70.0 Audubon Golf Course: 70.2

Hardest courses by rating

Crag Burn Golf Club: 76.0 River Oaks Golf Club (Grand Island) 75.0 Buffalo Tournament Club (Lancaster): 74.6 Diamond Hark Golf Course: 74.1 Harvest Hill Golf Course (Orchard Park): 74.1 Brookfield Country Club: 74.1 Cloverbank Country Club: 74.0 Park Country Club: 73.6 Pendleton Creek Golf Club (North Tonawanda): 73.2 Transit Valley Country Club (East Amherst) 73.1

Western New York has dozens of courses in the area, so there is always something that will be a good challenge for anyone.