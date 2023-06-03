BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Pride Parade will step off on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues. The parade will march down Elmwood and end near Allen Street, with the Pride Festival taking place from 1 to 7 p.m. at Canalside.

Tickets

General admission tickets to the festival cost $10, and you can purchase them by clicking here. VIP tickets are sold out. The parade is free and open to the public.

Performers

The festival will feature performances from musical guest Kalifa, Bosco and Lady Camden from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14. There will also be an appearance from Amrit and Nicholas from Bravo’s Family Karma.

Other events

Several events are scheduled to take place both on Sunday and throughout the remainder of the week. You can find a full list of events on the calendar by clicking here.

For more information on Buffalo Pride Week, click here.

