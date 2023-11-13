BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rated as “appropriate for ages 8 to 108,” one of America’s favorite game shows is coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center this Thursday.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” will allow audience members to be contestants in an event scheduled to last three or four times longer than the typical evening broadcast.

Starting at 8 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to win the kinds of prizes one sees on TV, like an international trip or up to $10,000 in cash. Shea’s says there are audience games, too.

Ticketmaster shows prices ranging from $40.10 to $125.70. You can get tickets here.