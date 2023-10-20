BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s almost time for Western New York’s youngest ghouls and goblins to go door-to-door searching for candy.
Here’s where and when your kids can go trick-or-treating (or trunk-or-treating) this year:
- Amherst
- Halloween (6-8 p.m.)
- Barker
- Halloween (5-7 p.m.)
- Batavia
- Dwyer Stadium: October 21 (3-6 p.m.)
- Buffalo
- Buffalo Central Terminal – Trunk or Treat: October 24 (4-6 p.m.)
- Halloween (6-8 p.m.)
- Cheektowaga
- Halloween (6-8 p.m.)
- Galleria of Treats at the Walden Galleria: October 30 (Noon to 8 p.m.)
- Depew
- Halloween (6-8:30 p.m.)
- East Aurora
- Halloween (5:30-8 p.m.)
- Gasport
- Becker Farms Trunk-or-Treat: October 29 (1-4 p.m.)
- Middleport
- Halloween (5-7 p.m.)
- Lancaster
- Halloween (6-8:30 p.m.)
- Trick-or-treating at Central Avenue/West Main Street shops: October 28 (Noon-2 p.m.)
- Village of Orchard Park
- Halloween (6-8 p.m.)
- North Tonawanda
- Halloween (5-8 p.m.)
- City of Tonawanda
- Haunted Harbor – Trunk or Treat: October 21 (6-8 p.m.)
- Williamsville
- Halloween (6-8 p.m.)
Email us at newsroom@wivb.com to add trick-or-treats time and events to our list.
