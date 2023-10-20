BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s almost time for Western New York’s youngest ghouls and goblins to go door-to-door searching for candy.

Here’s where and when your kids can go trick-or-treating (or trunk-or-treating) this year:

  • Amherst
    • Halloween (6-8 p.m.)
  • Barker
    • Halloween (5-7 p.m.)
  • Batavia
    • Dwyer Stadium: October 21 (3-6 p.m.)
  • Buffalo
    • Buffalo Central Terminal – Trunk or Treat: October 24 (4-6 p.m.)
    • Halloween (6-8 p.m.)
  • Cheektowaga
  • Depew
    • Halloween (6-8:30 p.m.)
  • East Aurora
    • Halloween (5:30-8 p.m.)
  • Gasport
  • Middleport
    • Halloween (5-7 p.m.)
  • Lancaster
    • Halloween (6-8:30 p.m.)
    • Trick-or-treating at Central Avenue/West Main Street shops: October 28 (Noon-2 p.m.)
  • Village of Orchard Park
    • Halloween (6-8 p.m.)
  • North Tonawanda
    • Halloween (5-8 p.m.)
  • City of Tonawanda
    • Haunted Harbor – Trunk or Treat: October 21 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Williamsville
    • Halloween (6-8 p.m.)

Email us at newsroom@wivb.com to add trick-or-treats time and events to our list.

