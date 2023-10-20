BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s almost time for Western New York’s youngest ghouls and goblins to go door-to-door searching for candy.

Here’s where and when your kids can go trick-or-treating (or trunk-or-treating) this year:

Amherst Halloween (6-8 p.m.)

Barker Halloween (5-7 p.m.)

Batavia Dwyer Stadium: October 21 (3-6 p.m.)

Buffalo Buffalo Central Terminal – Trunk or Treat: October 24 (4-6 p.m.) Halloween (6-8 p.m.)

Cheektowaga Halloween (6-8 p.m.) Galleria of Treats at the Walden Galleria: October 30 (Noon to 8 p.m.)

Depew Halloween (6-8:30 p.m.)

East Aurora Halloween (5:30-8 p.m.)

Gasport Becker Farms Trunk-or-Treat: October 29 (1-4 p.m.)

Middleport Halloween (5-7 p.m.)

Lancaster Halloween (6-8:30 p.m.) Trick-or-treating at Central Avenue/West Main Street shops: October 28 (Noon-2 p.m.)

Village of Orchard Park Halloween (6-8 p.m.)

North Tonawanda Halloween (5-8 p.m.)

City of Tonawanda Haunted Harbor – Trunk or Treat: October 21 (6-8 p.m.)

Williamsville Halloween (6-8 p.m.)



Email us at newsroom@wivb.com to add trick-or-treats time and events to our list.