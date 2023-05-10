BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week is National Tourism Week, bringing the spotlight on how tourism impacts our local economy and if you’re looking to plan a staycation, News 4’s Hope Winter met with Visit Buffalo Niagara to feature local tourist attractions on WakeUp!

Buffalo RiverWorks

Buffalo RiverWorks GM Bill Casale spoke with News 4 regarding summer activities at RiverWorks, including ziplining, tiki boats, kayaking, a Ferris Wheel, and more. Click here to learn more.

Silo City

Olivia McCarthy, director of arts and culture at Silo City, joined News 4 to talk about art and ecology projects, land art pieces, gardens,, and weekly public access hours at the campus. Click here for more information.

Martin House

Jessie Fisher spoke about the Martin House, which features tours, a public-access garden, and more. Click here for more information.

Canalside

Michele Ciatello, the marketing manager for the Buffalo Waterfront, spoke about Canalside and its features, including kayaks, bike rentals, food options, and boat tours. Click here for more information.

AKG Art Museum

Callie Johnson spoke about the AKG’s expanded campus and new events taking place at the museum this summer. Click here to learn more.

Explore & More

Lisa Chrapowicz, Explore & More’s director of strategic and community initiatives, discussed opportunities and events the children’s museum will be hosting this summer. Click here to learn more.

Buffalo Museum of Science

Amy Biber Collson, the director of marketing at the Buffalo Museum of Science, talked about different exhibits at the museum, which features “something for everyone.” Click here to learn more.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Kleinhans Music Hall

BPO president and executive director Dan Hart joined News 4 to talk about the orchestra and the offerings at Kleinhans. Click here to learn more about the BPO or here to learn more about Kleinhans.