GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even if it’s been a slippery slope and a late start of the season, Kissing Bridge said they’re seizing every opportunity to get the slopes ready for skiers and snowboarders.

“With Western New York, you never know what it’s going to be, we might be buried in the snow, and sometimes we have winters like this where we have a warm Christmas day, so it’s really just about working with what you got, and trying to enjoy no matter what hand you’re dealt,” said Kaitlyn Affuso, Creative Director of Kissing Bridge.

Their 700 acre ski resort has more than 30 hills. Two of them are currently open, as they flipped the switch on their main lift last weekend.

“We always strive to have the safest conditions possible so when we have like fresh grooming surface it helps make it not as icy and what not so wait for when it’s really ideal conditions to make snow and to kind of avoid those icy conditions,” said Affuso. “It feels great to be finally able to have the lifts running and to get people out here on the slopes. We did have a little bit of a late start this season but we’re just really eager to get everybody back out here.”

Affuso said their crew has spent the past six to eight weeks seizing every opportunity to make snow, and they continue to work to get snow out on the hills. They make snow by making big piles on the hills and then grooming them out, however they need certain conditions to do so.

“In order to make snow, we need freezing temps low humidity is even better, and the colder the better,” said Affuso. “So our crew is awesome at really just keeping tabs on the forecast, and whenever an opportunity arises we’re on it and all guns are firing to really get the slopes covered with as much snow as possible.”

Even when the lifts aren’t running, they said they have many other activities planned for the season. From live music every weekend, to a rave, and a craft beer tasting–they’re thankful for the continuous support.

“No matter what conditions we have and whatever Mother Nature deals us we have awesome people that continue to come and enjoy the property,” said Affuso.

This weekend, they plan to be open.

Saturday 1/6: 8-10 a.m. for season pass holders, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for general public.

Sunday 1/7: 8-10 a.m. for season pass holders, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for general public.

They also plan to be open beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8, for their normal season hours. They encourage skiers and snowboarders to check their website before hitting the slopes, as hours of operation may vary throughout the season.