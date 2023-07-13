BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s proud Italian heritage will be on display this weekend on Hertel Avenue. Here’s your guide to the 2023 Galbani Italian Heritage Festival.
When is the Italian Festival?
The Italian Festival runs Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, on Hertel Avenue, between Virgil and Delaware.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Which restaurants will be there?
There are nearly 40 food vendors confirmed for the 2023 event, including several longtime favorites. The full list, including non-food vendors, is below.
- Amici Ristorante
- Angelo’s Italian Pastries
- NY Army national guard
- Blooming Onion
- Bocce Pízza
- The Bubble Bar
- Campi’s Pízza
- Captain Mikes Seafood
- Dippin Dots Ice Cream
- Exotic Eyewear
- Express Logo / Ciao Italia
- Extreme Street Wear
- The Frosti Boss
- Galbani Cheese
- Garage Bar & Restaurant
- Genevieve’s Cheesecakes & Bake Shop
- Gino’s Italian Bakery
- House of Munch
- Jets Pizza
- Joey’s Fried Dough
- Johnnys Meats
- KJ Concessions
- Festival Vendors
- Kabob Shack
- Kettle Corn Shoppe
- La Nova
- Leaf Filter
- Lugia’s
- Macarollin
- Mangía Mangía
- María’s Bene Cibo
- Melloni’s Homemade Italian Sausage
- Mineo & Sapío
- Mister Pízza Elmwood
- Modern Window of NY
- Molinaro’s Famous Stuffed Hot Pepper Rolls
- Muscarella’s Cannoli
- Ostería 166
- Paprocki Family Agency (Allstate Insurance)
- Pinelli’s Sweets & Treats
- Razzle Dazzle Italian Ices
- Retro Buffalo
- Romeo Bakery Cafe
- Viola’s Sub Shop
- Zeppole King
Entertainment
It isn’t the Italian Fest without entertainment. There are two venues to know about: The main stage (near Hertel & Delaware) and the culinary stage. Swipe through the images below to view the lineup.
You can catch News 4’s Dave Greber on the cooking stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, showing you how to prepare pesto-inspired summer dishes.
News 4 personalities will be participating in the Celebrity Cheese Stacking for Charity competition at 1 p.m. Sunday on the main stage.
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as the Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.