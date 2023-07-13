BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s proud Italian heritage will be on display this weekend on Hertel Avenue. Here’s your guide to the 2023 Galbani Italian Heritage Festival.

When is the Italian Festival?

The Italian Festival runs Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, on Hertel Avenue, between Virgil and Delaware.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Which restaurants will be there?

There are nearly 40 food vendors confirmed for the 2023 event, including several longtime favorites. The full list, including non-food vendors, is below.

Amici Ristorante

Angelo’s Italian Pastries

NY Army national guard

Blooming Onion

Bocce Pízza

The Bubble Bar

Campi’s Pízza

Captain Mikes Seafood

Dippin Dots Ice Cream

Exotic Eyewear

Express Logo / Ciao Italia

Extreme Street Wear

The Frosti Boss

Galbani Cheese

Garage Bar & Restaurant

Genevieve’s Cheesecakes & Bake Shop

Gino’s Italian Bakery

House of Munch

Jets Pizza

Joey’s Fried Dough

Johnnys Meats

KJ Concessions

Festival Vendors

Kabob Shack

Kettle Corn Shoppe

La Nova

Leaf Filter

Lugia’s

Macarollin

Mangía Mangía

María’s Bene Cibo

Melloni’s Homemade Italian Sausage

Mineo & Sapío

Mister Pízza Elmwood

Modern Window of NY

Molinaro’s Famous Stuffed Hot Pepper Rolls

Muscarella’s Cannoli

Ostería 166

Paprocki Family Agency (Allstate Insurance)

Pinelli’s Sweets & Treats

Razzle Dazzle Italian Ices

Retro Buffalo

Romeo Bakery Cafe

Viola’s Sub Shop

Zeppole King

Entertainment

It isn’t the Italian Fest without entertainment. There are two venues to know about: The main stage (near Hertel & Delaware) and the culinary stage. Swipe through the images below to view the lineup.

You can catch News 4’s Dave Greber on the cooking stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, showing you how to prepare pesto-inspired summer dishes.

News 4 personalities will be participating in the Celebrity Cheese Stacking for Charity competition at 1 p.m. Sunday on the main stage.