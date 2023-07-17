CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the event was originally canceled, Canal Fest is taking place after all, and it kicks into high gear this week throughout portions of the Twin Cities. Here’s your guide to this year’s Canal Fest:

When and where is Canal Fest?

Canal Fest runs from Sunday, July 16 through Sunday, July 23 and takes place on and around Main and Webster Streets in the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, respectively. Click here to see the full map.

While events and concerts take place throughout each day, the festival’s midway and games are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon through the fireworks display Sunday.

Events

There are plenty of festivities, concerts and Canal Fest staples taking place throughout the week.

July 17:

Live Music: Ramblin’ Lou Family Band, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Canal Street New Pavilion

Live Music: Busted Stuff, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

Live Music: 90 West, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

July 18:

The Charles Fleishman Canal Fest Parade Parade begins at 6:30 p.m., traveling one mile from Grove and Minerva Streets in Tonawanda to Webster and Goundry Streets in North Tonawanda.

Live Music: Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipe & Drum, post-parade, Canal Street New Pavilion

Live Music: Burnt Toast / River Rocks, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

Live Music: Reset to Vinyl, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.m Sweeney Street Main Stage

July 19:

Canal Fest Car Cruise Cruise runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Main and Broad Streets in Tonawanda to Webster and Goundry Streets in North Tonawnada. Participants must first stage at Gratwick Park on River Road starting at 3 p.m.

Live Music: Cami Clune, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Canal Street New Pavilion

Live Music: Boulevard Music Student Recital, noon to 3 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

Live Music: Phocus, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

Live Music: Urban Renewal, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

July 20:

The Diaper Derby Begins at 6 p.m. on Tremont Street. Entry fee is $5 and you can register here until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Tim Frank Memorial 4-Miler Run Run begins at 7 p.m. at Oliver and Sweeney Streets. Application info can be found here.

Live Music: Harmony Music, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Canal Street New Pavilion

Live Music: The Hastings Duo, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

Live Music: Back to the Bars, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

July 21:

Canal Fest Bike Cruise Night Bike Cruise runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Bike Show Awards taking place at 8:30. Live music during the cruise will be performed by Maria Aurigema from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Webster Street Stage.

Live Music: Crescendo – Friends of Harmony, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Canal Street New Pavilion

Live Music: Jim Wynne Band, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

Live Music: West of the Mark, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

July 22:

Sika Challenge Cup – “Quick & Dirty” Boat Building Contest Boats made at Canal Fest throughout the week with supplied materials race near the Delaware Bridge in the longest-running Sika event in the United States.

Arts & Crafts Show – Day One Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Main and Broad Streets in Tonawanda to Webster and Goundry Streets in North Tonawanda.

Live Music: Matt’s Music Vocal Performance Team, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Canal Street New Pavilion

Live Music: Mo Porter, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

Live Music: Seventh Sign, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

July 23:

Fireworks Display Begins around 9:30 p.m., fireworks shot off from Renaissance Bridge.

Arts & Crafts Show – Day Two Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Main and Broad Streets in Tonawanda to Webster and Goundry Streets in North Tonawanda.

Live Music: Rockabilly Steve and BR3, noon to 3 p.m., Canal Street New Pavilion

Live Music: The Diane Kallay Band, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

Live Music: Denzel Ward & Cool Platinum, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sweeney Street Main Stage

What else is there to do?

As mentioned above, Canal Fest will feature its usual midway and carnival games on Canal Street starting on Tuesday. Tickets and one-price bracelets for rides will be available for purchase.

There will also be a number of food and snack options as well as tents operated by sponsors and other businesses to check out.

Souvenirs including Canal Fest shirts, a tote bag and more will also be available for purchase at the Corporate Tent on Sweeney Street.

For more information on Canal Fest and its components, you can visit their website here.