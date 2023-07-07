BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Which foods are good to try at the Taste of Buffalo? News 4’s Marlee Tuskes and Patrick Ryan will share their thoughts on numerous food offerings in a live report at 3 p.m. Saturday. You can watch live in the video player above.
All of the info that you need for Taste of Buffalo is below. For a full guide, click here.
Hours
Taste of Buffalo will last from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Weather
Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 79 degrees with a light wind. Sunday might not be as nice, with some rain showers during the day. The high is 77 degrees with humidity.
Road closures
Several roads will be closed throughout the weekend, which began at noon on Friday and will last until late Sunday night. You can find a full list by clicking here.
Tickets
Food and beverage tickets can be purchased at any of the three ticket tents throughout the festival. Tickets are sold in sheets of 10 for $6. Food items range between four and 12 tickets.
List of vendors
Over 40 vendors from across Western New York will be in attendance. You can find a full list below.
Food:
- A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen
- Anchi A La Carte
- Avenue29 Foods
- Babcia’s Pierogi
- The Bavarian Nut Company
- Brodies of WNY LLC
- BW’s Barbecue
- Caribbean Flava
- Cheesy Chuck Cafe & Food Trucks
- Chrusciki Bakery
- Days Park Tavern
- Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC
- Fat Lady’s Cakes and Pies, Inc
- Genevieve’s Cheesecakes
- Golden Hour Treats
- Hofbrauhaus Buffalo
- India Gate
- Just Pizza
- Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- La Casa de Sabores
- Lloyd Taco Trucks
- Milk and Tea
- Mister Pizza Elmwood
- Mother Cluckers
- New Jewel of India
- Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream
- Osteria 166
- Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”
- Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill
- Restaurante Mi Isla
- Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill
- Stack Burger
- Steaksters
- Sweet Melody’s Gelato
- Tops Friendly Markets
- Venus
- Water Lily Cafe
Beers:
- Genesee Beer
- Sad Boys Brewing Company
Wineries:
- A Gust of Sun Winery
- Merritt Estate Winery
- Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
- Victorianbourg Wine Estate
Map
You can find a map of the festival below. News 4 will also have a tent near Chippewa Street and Delaware Avenue.
