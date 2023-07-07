BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Which foods are good to try at the Taste of Buffalo? News 4’s Marlee Tuskes and Patrick Ryan will share their thoughts on numerous food offerings in a live report at 3 p.m. Saturday. You can watch live in the video player above.

All of the info that you need for Taste of Buffalo is below. For a full guide, click here.

Hours

Taste of Buffalo will last from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Weather

Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 79 degrees with a light wind. Sunday might not be as nice, with some rain showers during the day. The high is 77 degrees with humidity.

Road closures

Several roads will be closed throughout the weekend, which began at noon on Friday and will last until late Sunday night. You can find a full list by clicking here.

Tickets

Food and beverage tickets can be purchased at any of the three ticket tents throughout the festival. Tickets are sold in sheets of 10 for $6. Food items range between four and 12 tickets.

List of vendors

Over 40 vendors from across Western New York will be in attendance. You can find a full list below.

Food:

A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen

Anchi A La Carte

Avenue29 Foods

Babcia’s Pierogi

The Bavarian Nut Company

Brodies of WNY LLC

BW’s Barbecue

Caribbean Flava

Cheesy Chuck Cafe & Food Trucks

Chrusciki Bakery

Days Park Tavern

Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC

Fat Lady’s Cakes and Pies, Inc

Genevieve’s Cheesecakes

Golden Hour Treats

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo

India Gate

Just Pizza

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro

KT Caribbean Cuisine

La Casa de Sabores

Lloyd Taco Trucks

Milk and Tea

Mister Pizza Elmwood

Mother Cluckers

New Jewel of India

Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream

Osteria 166

Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”

Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill

Restaurante Mi Isla

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

Stack Burger

Steaksters

Sweet Melody’s Gelato

Tops Friendly Markets

Venus

Water Lily Cafe

Beers:

Genesee Beer

Sad Boys Brewing Company

Wineries:

A Gust of Sun Winery

Merritt Estate Winery

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

Victorianbourg Wine Estate

Map

You can find a map of the festival below. News 4 will also have a tent near Chippewa Street and Delaware Avenue.