BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 18th Annual Queen City Jazz Fest is this weekend and George Scott, the former president of the Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo, says it’s one you will not want to miss.

Anyone interested in listening to some of Buffalo’s most talented local artists can expect to do so between 1 p.,. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 in front of the Buffalo/Erie Co. Public Library.

The event is completely free and is perfect for all ages. To learn more about what you can expect to enjoy when you stop by, and which local groups will be there, simply watch the video above.

