BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mark your calendars: One of Buffalo’s biggest summer festivals is returning on July 9-10.

The 39th annual Taste of Buffalo will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Admission is free. Food and beverage tickets will be available throughout the festival, and pre-sale food vouchers will be sold at Tops Markets in June.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned last year in a smaller form. The 2022 version returns to its usual length, running along Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street to Niagara Square.

An in-person culinary stage also returns this year, where you can watch local chefs prepare dishes and enjoy free samples.

The Taste of Buffalo said it will announce more information, including participating restaurants, in the coming weeks.