NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three concerts and a comedy show have been announced for Western New York’s Seneca casinos.

Southern rockers 38 Special and comedian Jon Lovitz are set to appear at the Seneca Niagara Event Center on separate dates. The band will be there June 17, while Lovitz will entertain audiences on June 8 and 9.

Then, country artist Lorrie Morgan will perform in the casino’s Bear’s Den Showroom on June 30.

Further south at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, REO Speedwagon is returning to the 716 with a June 24 performance.

Tickets for each of these shows go on sale March 31.