BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday was another great afternoon to enjoy lunch outside and pick up some fresh produce.

This marks the 40th season of the M&T Bank Downtown Country Market. It’s a great spot to pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables and check out the many local vendors.

They said they are hoping for a good season.

“It seems like people are coming back to the office. Last year was better and hopefully, this year will be better,” said Sheri Senek, Senek Farms.

You can check out the market every Thursday on Main Street downtown from now until October.