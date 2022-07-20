EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, July 23, 42 North Brewing Company is hosting their second annual HillTap Festival at Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville.

HillTap will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring adventure sports, music, food trucks, and craft beer.

Two regional artists, Big J. Blues and Sunday at the Station, will preform at the festival starting at 1 p.m.

The vendor lineup includes SUP Erie Adventures, Mud, Sweat & Gears, Tom’s Pro Bikes, Holiday Valley E-Bikes, 716 Fly Fishing and Hatchet & Hops. Also, Fat Bob’s BBQ and Nani’s Mountainside Food Truck will be on-site during the festival.

“HillTap is truly a one-of-a-kind event. The opportunity to, again, host an event at the top of the mountain is truly unique. There is no better spot to merge craft beer, roots music, and adventure,” said 42 North Brewery Founder John Cimperman.

Tickets are $30 and include free parking, a lift ticket up to Spruce Lake, and a full-day music and adventure sports demo’s and clinics. There are also a $40 tickets offered for those look to transport their bike up to Spruce Lake. Children 10 and under are free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Tickets can be purchased here.