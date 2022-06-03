BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s official: Festival Season is starting. Opa!

According to the organizers of Buffalo’s Greek Fest, the festival kicks off the start of summer. This weekend, the beloved festival returns to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

The annual festival returns in full swing after a three-year break, and church members say they have all looked forward to bringing a sense of normalcy back to the summer.

Nina Krestos, a church member who remembers the first festival back in 1977, said her she couldn’t pick a favorite thing about the festival.

“The environment, the people, the support, everything is beautiful,” Krestos said.

Organizers encourage everyone to come down the festival to embrace the Greek culture, food and live entertainment.

“It feels great to finally have this event again after three years,” said Patrick Marcil, the President of the Parish Council. “For us who put the festival together but also for the city of Buffalo, this is so important because it gives us some sense of normalcy and that life is coming back to normal.”

The festival starts at 11 a.m., running until midnight on both Friday and Saturday, and ending Sunday at 9 p.m. Admission costs $3 per person, and children 12 and under are free.