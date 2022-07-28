BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was no dream for theater fans in Buffalo on Thursday night.

Actors really did take the stage for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

It was opening night for the show at Buffalo’s Delaware Park, on the Saul Elkin Stage, along Shakespeare Hill.

If you missed Thursday’s performance, they’ll be in the park every night except Mondays, now through August 21. This is the 47th season for “Shakespeare in the Park.”

