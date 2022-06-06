BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB) – Alice Cooper has announced his Fall 2022 Detroit Muscle tour, which includes a stop at Shea’s Performing Arts Center this upcoming September.
VIP pre-sale is set for Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public sales beginning June 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the September 13 show can be purchased at Shea’s Buffalo Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.
This upcoming tour will follow Cooper’s European tour, which goes from May 23 through July 6. The Buffalo show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Riley Fay is an intern with News 4 and current student of Medaille College. She joined the News 4 team in 2022.