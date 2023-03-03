BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday and going through March 19, “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be performed at D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre.
Executive Artistic Director Loraine O’Donnell joined us on Wednesday morning to share about this 1920s murder mystery.
“The play is a blast,” O’Donnell says of the production, which was written as a one-act performance by a group of friends about a decade ago and originally performed in a pub.
Since then, it’s become popular all over the world, even reaching Broadway in 2012, O’Donnell tells us.
Hear all about it in the video above and buy tickets here.
