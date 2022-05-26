LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Craftsmen Artisan Festival kicks off June 4 in Lockport. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both June 4 and June 5 on the Kenan Center Campus.

The weekend is set to be filled with art, music, beer and wine. A variety of events will be taking place throughout the weekend.

Seasonal Sips Bar (Kenan Center)

Reno Pottery (Kenan Center)

Lynn Schwab Jewelry (Kenan Center)

Susan Miller (Kenan Center)

American Craftsmen Shoppers in 2021 (Kenan Center)

Festival events

Artisan Festival: Over 60 fine craft artisans will fill the Kenan Arena. It will cost $5 to enter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Seasonal Sips Bar: An array of local beer, cider, and wine will be available at the Kenan Arena Annex from noon to 5 p.m. on both days. You need to be 21 and over to attend.

Chainsaw Chix: Chainsaw Chix will be on site to transform a log into a work of art. Chainsaw Chix are professional chainsaw sculptors, dedicated to promoting and preserving the integrity of the art form and its performance. The event will be outside the Kenan Arena. Times vary for both days.

Friends of the Kenan Herb Club Plant Sale: The annual plant sale features an array of perennials, annuals, and herbs. The event takes place June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Kenan Gardens.

Music in the Gardens: This event features live music by Welcome Distraction on the Kenan House Gallery lawn. The event is picnic-style and free to the public on June 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Kenan Center Gardens. Access to the VIP Beer Garden is $10.

Artisan Festival tickets, VIP Beer Garden tickets and information about the American Craftsmen Artisan Festival can be found on the Kenan Center website.