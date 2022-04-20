BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anastasia is the latest Broadway show gracing the Shea’s stage. It started its Buffalo run Tuesday night.

Lead actress Kyla Stone may have started her run as Anya in the U.S. Broadway tour of Anastasia this past October, but she goes way back with the show.

“I’ve known this show since I was a little girl. My sister showed me the film when I was I think seven so I’ve always loved the music and to have the opportunity to be the first black woman to play this role and get to show audiences it doesn’t matter what you look like you can tell a story like this and be a princess is so amazing and such a gift,” Stone said.

She celebrated six months with the tour on Tuesday night in Buffalo.

One of Stone’s favorite songs to sing is “Journey to the Past,” the act one finale.

“It’s about knowing that there’s fear and uncertainty and putting that aside and being like, ‘I’m gonna follow through no matter where this takes me at the end of the day I’m still gonna be me and I’m gonna find out who I am.'”

She said the first Buffalo audience was receptive to the show.

“I love just sort of getting to vibe with them and figure out what they like and what their comedy is.”

Stone said the cast ranges from ages 13-to-70, presenting a wide variety of experiences for everyone to relate to.

“You’re in for a whirlwind, you’re in for spectacle, if you love romance you’ll love it if you love drama if you love comedy, and a little mystery, there’s definitely that, ‘oh is she, Anastasia,’ and we even tease that at the end of the show so it’s up to you.”

Anastasia runs at Shea’s through Sunday, April 24.

The 2021-2022 M&T Bank Broadway Season wraps up with Ain’t Too Proud starting May 10.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.