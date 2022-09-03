BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer for many, and local Applebee’s locations are celebrating a new school year with free kids meals.

Kids 10 and under can enjoy a free meal at participating Applebee’s locations on Monday, Sept. 5.

Participating locations include:

Amherst

Batavia

Buffalo

Blasdell

Cheektowaga

Lancaster

Dunkirk

Jamestown

Lockport

Niagara Falls

Olean

West Seneca

Each meal comes with a choice of entrée, side dish, and soft drink or juice. Offer is for dine-in only.