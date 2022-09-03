BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer for many, and local Applebee’s locations are celebrating a new school year with free kids meals.
Kids 10 and under can enjoy a free meal at participating Applebee’s locations on Monday, Sept. 5.
Participating locations include:
- Amherst
- Batavia
- Buffalo
- Blasdell
- Cheektowaga
- Lancaster
- Dunkirk
- Jamestown
- Lockport
- Niagara Falls
- Olean
- West Seneca
Each meal comes with a choice of entrée, side dish, and soft drink or juice. Offer is for dine-in only.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.