BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer for many, and local Applebee’s locations are celebrating a new school year with free kids meals.

Kids 10 and under can enjoy a free meal at participating Applebee’s locations on Monday, Sept. 5.

Participating locations include:

  • Amherst
  • Batavia
  • Buffalo
  • Blasdell
  • Cheektowaga
  • Lancaster
  • Dunkirk
  • Jamestown
  • Lockport
  • Niagara Falls
  • Olean
  • West Seneca

Each meal comes with a choice of entrée, side dish, and soft drink or juice. Offer is for dine-in only.

New on WIVB.com

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.