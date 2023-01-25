BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hockey players of all ages will come together once again for the 14th Backyard Classic on the Ice at Canalside — and do so for a great cause.

The annual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 4-5, with both adult and youth games being played from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Age groups range from 6U boys and girls divisions to adult divisions for men and women. Each team that participates is guaranteed at least three games and will have access to heated locker rooms.

The Backyard Classic is unlike most pond hockey tournaments, as it features full nets and goalies. In its 13-year history, the tournament has featured over 500 teams and 1,500 players, as well as donated over $200,000 to Western New York charities.

All proceeds for this year’s tournament will benefit John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Spectators are also encouraged to come and watch the action for free in a family-friendly environment.

If you’re interested in playing in the Backyard Classic and registering a team, click or tap here. The deadline to register is Jan. 31.