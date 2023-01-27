BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Disney on Ice is back in Buffalo through Sunday. News 4’s Chelsea Lovell gave us a behind-the-scenes look into how the magic happens.
Watch the video above to learn more and buy tickets here.
Latest Posts
- FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID vaccinations
- Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera
- Behind the scenes of Disney on Ice in Buffalo
- Funeral for 5 children killed in New Year’s Eve fire to take place Friday
- Jay Leno suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident months after garage fire: report
Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from New York City who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.