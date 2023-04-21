BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the weather gets warmer, many people may be looking for new places to take their furry friends on some outdoor adventures. News 4 has compiled a list of dog-friendly places to go on walks across Western New York.

Erie County

Knox Farm State Park, comprised of 633 acres, offers multiple trails around woodlands, grasslands, ponds, and wetland areas. The park offers free parking and there is even a dog park on the premise. Waste disposal cans are posted throughout the park and on trails. The park is open year round, from dawn till dusk. (East Aurora, N.Y.)

Chestnut Ridge Park, comprised of 1,213 acres, offers multiple trails and is best known for the Eternal Flame Trail. The park is open year round, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in summer months (Memorial Day through Labor Day) and from 7 a.m. to dusk in winter months. (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Eighteen Mile Creek Park, an undeveloped 466 acres park divided by the North and South Branches of the Eighteen Mile Creek, features a distinctive gorge among trails and fishing spots. The park is open year round, from dawn till dusk and parking is limited. (Hamburg, N.Y.)

Broderick Park, located on the Niagara River, overlooks the Canada-U.S. border and is open year round. Parking is available around the area. (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Buffalo Outer Harbor, located on the Buffalo Waterfront, consists of more than 200 acres of greenspace. The Outer Harbor houses trails, parks, and lawns for outdoor activities and enjoyment. The Outer Harbor is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and parking is available. (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Niagara County

Devil’s Hole State Park, overlooks the Devil’s Hole Rapids and has multiple hiking trails. A stone staircase leads down to a scenic gorge and the Devil’s Hole Trail. The park is open year round and parking is available. (Niagara Falls, N.Y.)

Cattaraugus County

Griffis Sculpture Park, a 450 acres park, consists of woods, fields, ponds, and over 250 sculptures throughout miles of hiking trials. Split in two parts, Rohr Hill Road Site and Mill Valley Road Site, it is one of America’s oldest and largest sculpture parks. The park is open from May 1 to Oct. 31 from sunrise to sunset. Parking is available. (East Otto, N.Y)

Allegany State Park, just north of the Allegany National Forest in Pennsylvania, is divided into two sections: The Red House Area and the Quaker Run Area. The park features over a dozen hiking trails throughout the park and is open year round. (Salamanca, N.Y.)

Zoar Valley, a 2,978-acres multi-use area located on the Cattaraugus Creek, consists of trails, deep gorges, valleys, fishing spots, and water activities. The park is open year round from sunrise to sunset. (Gowanda, N.Y.)

Steuben County

Stony Brook, consisting of a rugged gorge, offers multiple trails throughout the park. Each trail offers views of waterfalls and scenic landscapes. The park is open year round from dawn till dusk, but trails are closed in winter months and their re-openings are weather dependent. Parking is available. (South Dansville, N.Y.)

Wyoming and Livingston Counties

Letchworth State Park, the “Grand Canyon of the East,” features multiple trails that stretch over 66 miles with the Genesee River flowing through a gorge and over multiple waterfalls. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., trails are closed during the winter season and expected re-openings are in April. (Castile, N.Y.)

Genesee County

Darien State Park, a 1,845 acres park near Darien Center, features a hilly terrain of woodlands, ravines, streams and 12-acre Harlow Lake. The park has multiple trails throughout the grounds and is open daily from dawn till dusk. (Darien Center, N.Y.)

Orleans County

Holley Canal Falls Trail, a 14-mile trail, is commonly used for hiking an walking. The park is connected to the Erie Canal and houses a waterfall that is used for overflow from the canal. The park is open year round from sunrise to 10 p.m. and parking is available. (Holley, N.Y.)

Chautauqua County

Fred J. Cusimano Westside Overland Trail, a 23.6 mile (point-to-point) trail, houses scenic habitats and a diverse landscape. Named for Fred Cusimano, the “father of the Chautauqua County Park System,” the trail is open year round. (Mayville, N.Y.)

What to bring?

When going on an outdoor adventure, you might ask yourself ‘what should I bring?’ News 4 has comprised a list of dog supplies to pack when heading out with your furry friend.

Harness/collar

Leash

Water

Collapsible food/water dish

Waste bags

Dog tags/microchip

Treats/food

Reflective clothing/leash/harness/collar or flashlight

Backpack

