BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of the 2023 season, the Buffalo Bisons have announced the first wave of promotions and events as well as a ticket flash sale.

The team will have 13 Friday night games with fireworks, as well as Buffalo summer staples in Star Wars Night on June 3 as well as Independence Eve with the Buffalo Philharmonic returning to its traditional July 3 date.

Dog days at Sahlen Field will be held on April 21, May 11, June 4, July 27, August 31 and September 6.

The Bisons also announced a ticket flash sale that goes until February 12, where any tickets purchased for Opening Day on April 4 or any of the team’s home games in April will receive two free hot dogs as part of the purchase. Game tickets for the entire season will go on sale on March 11.

You can view the entire promotional schedule below.