ALLEGANY/NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four blockbuster artists will be coming to Allegany and Niagara Falls this summer to perform at Seneca venues.

Seneca Allegany will be the site for two shows, leading off with country band Little Big Town on Aug. 5, and a show from Sammy Hagar & The Circle on Aug. 6.

Coming to Niagara Falls to perform at Seneca Niagara will be music icon Lionel Richie on Aug. 26 and award-winning southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd on Aug. 27.

In addition, Seneca Niagara will also host two stand-up shows from comedian Dave Attell on Aug. 12, an August 13 performance from guitarist Ace Frehley, and an MMA card from the Legacy Fighting Alliance on August 19.

All tickets go on sale at noon on May 27 with pre-sales this week for select shows. For ticket information on each show, click the name of the artist for details on that particular show.