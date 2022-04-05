LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Backroads Blues Festival featuring Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is coming to Artpark Ampitheater this summer.

The festival is scheduled to kick off on Aug.16 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m.

The lineup features blues legends and rising artists alike. Buddy Guy, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and eight time GRAMMY Award winner, is credited with influencing legendary artists like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

An iconic blues-rock guitarist with millions of albums sold, Kenny Wayne Shepherd is known for his distinctive and modern twist of the traditional blues sound. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is regarded as the future of the genre with Rolling Stone declaring the 23-year-old “one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince.”

Tickets range in price from $35-$50 and can be purchased at the Artpark box office or on ticketmaster.com. More information about this event or other Artpark events can be found at artpark.net.